GENERAL ELECTION ARCHIVE
We will be collecting as many leaflets as possible during the 2010 General Election and adding them to our archive website after the campaigning is over.
PLEASE HELP US BY COLLECTING YOUR LOCAL LEAFLETS AND SENDING THEM TO
PO BOX 4312
WOLVERHAMPTON
WV11 3WZ
Any leaflets we get during the campaign will be added to
The Straight Choice website to save duplication.
We will be using this Blog to list links to candidate's websites so that people can keep up with what is happening in their area.
5 Comments:
The Liberal Democrats have gained a significant boost in their General Election campaign as they won the support of the traditionally Labour-backing ...
http://www.gamesiteuk.x10hosting.com/1/Election
Electric leaflets is good idea for marketing.
