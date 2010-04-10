GENERAL ELECTION ARCHIVE

We will be collecting as many leaflets as possible during the 2010 General Election and adding them to our archive website after the campaigning is over.PLEASE HELP US BY COLLECTING YOUR LOCAL LEAFLETS AND SENDING THEM TOPO BOX 4312WOLVERHAMPTONWV11 3WZAny leaflets we get during the campaign will be added towebsite to save duplication.We will be using this Blog to list links to candidate's websites so that people can keep up with what is happening in their area.